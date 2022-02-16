Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.10% higher to $923.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.11% to 14,124.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 34,934.27. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $320.10 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR (TM) rose 0.48% to $190.30, General Motors Co. (GM) rose 1.53% to $50.43, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR (HMC) rose 0.79% to $31.97. Trading volume (16.9 M) remained 9.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.