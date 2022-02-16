ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond announces potential Diamond District developers

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Diamond District redevelopment project has officially garnered interest from more than a dozen development teams. A total of 15 responses were received by Tuesday’s deadline for responses to the city’s solicitation for interest in the stadium-anchored mixed-use development that would include a replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

