ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Juan Soto turned down 13-year, $350M offer from Nats

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygnFm_0eGYNcnk00

2022-02-16 21:36:57 GMT+00:00 - All-Star outfielder Juan Soto said Wednesday he turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract extension from the Washington Nationals before the lockout began.

The 23-year-old Dominican, who finished second in the National League MVP voting last season, made the comments to ESPN, adding that he plans to wait for free agency, after the 2024 season.

"Yes, they made me an offer a few months ago, before the lockout," Soto told ESPN. "But right now, my agents and I think the best option is to go year by year and wait for free agency. My agent, Scott Boras, has control over the situation.

"Anyway, I still think of Washington as the place where I would like to spend the rest of my career, so we will see."

If accepted, the contract would have been the third highest in MLB history after Mike Trout ($360M) and Mookie Betts ($365M). It would have paid Soto $26.9 million per year until 2034, when he turns 36.

The contract would have kicked in for the 2022 season and did not contain salary deferrals, ESPN and USA Today reported.

Soto played the 2021 season on a one-year, $8.5 million contract, avoiding arbitration.

Soto hit .313 with a .999 OPS last season, slugging 29 home runs and driving in 95. He led the major leagues with 145 walks. Soto won the National League batting title in 2020, when he hit .351 in the truncated season.

He's hitting .301 for his career with 98 home runs in 464 games.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves, Mets fans troll Nationals for Juan Soto contract flop

Braves and Mets fans had a field day trolling the Nationals for low-balling Juan Soto with a contract offer well below his value. Juan Soto is one of the top young players in the game. He might even command a contract worth upwards of $500 million. Apparently, his team, the...
MLB
FanSided

Projecting Yankees contract offer for Juan Soto after Nationals update

Well, if it isn’t the Washington Nationals making mid-lockout news, strengthening the Yankees’ and Mets’ cases for their eventual head-to-head Juan Soto free agency clash!. Sounds so wrong. Feels so right. Soto, somehow already the most patient young power hitter since Ted Williams and coming off a...
NFL
FanSided

Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell already recruiting Juan Soto

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is already recruiting Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto to his beloved MLB team, the New York Mets. Even though Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been in Utah his entire five-year NBA career, his baseball fandom still lies close to home in Elmsford, New York. Mitchell...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#The Washington Nationals#Dominican#The National League Mvp#Espn#Usa Today#National League
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold declaration on Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco has largely been a successful one, as the veteran signal-caller led the team to one Super Bowl and had them on the brink of another berth to the Big Game this year. That level of success certainly warrants a certain level of respect, which one ex-49ers coach believes that Garoppolo deserves.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay’s girlfriend slams retirement rumors

There was a lot of talk leading up to the Super Bowl about Sean McVay potentially taking a break from coaching, but his longtime girlfriend has seemingly put an end to those rumors. After the Los Angeles Rams held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, McVay’s fiancee Veronika Khomyn posted...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy