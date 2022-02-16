ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California seeks to regulate doctors stating COVID-19 misinformation

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

California lawmakers are introducing a pair of bills to combat COVID-19 misinformation, including disciplinary action against doctors who do not advocate for the vaccine.

The bills, authored by Democratic members of the Senate and Assembly, aim to combat what they say is a growing social media chorus of anti-vaccine dissent from doctors.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO EASE MASK GUIDANCE

“It shall constitute unprofessional conduct for a physician and surgeon to disseminate or promote misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” A.B. 2098 said .

Additionally, a companion Senate bill would require social media platforms to disclose how their algorithms promote user content.

“Ultimately, we shouldn’t have to wait for whistleblowers like the Facebook whistleblower for us to understand how online platforms and social media have been negatively influencing our lives, including our ability to stop this pandemic,” said Sen. Richard Pan in a news report about his bill.

California has a Democratic supermajority that has overwhelmingly favored vaccines, so the bills are almost certain to pass. The Biden administration has routinely favored social media censorship of pandemic information that opposes that of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Recently, a campaign to silence podcast host Joe Rogan ensued after he spoke to Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA technology on which the vaccines are based. Malone has been critical of vaccine mandates and the fact natural immunity has not been given enough focus.

A.B. 2098 said doctors are among the most “dangerous propagators of inaccurate information” and that the Federation of State Medical Boards warned they risk losing their licenses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

To mete out punishment, the Medical Board shall “consider” various scenarios, including whether the misinformation caused someone to decline vaccination not justified by their medical condition or whether the doctor acted maliciously.

Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez criticized the legislation — and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“It’s ironic the majority party will try to silence Joe Rogan or interfere with doctors and their patients but won’t reprimand their own governor for breaking his own rules," she said. "It’s clear these bills illustrate the moral superiority they want to have over the common people who, to them, just don't get it. We know the majority party wants to control every aspect of your life and silence its doubters. It’s measures like these that make that message abundantly clear."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Richard Pan
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Melissa Melendez
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Misinformation#Democratic#Senate#Assembly#Biden Administration#A B 2098
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy