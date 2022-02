LeBron James is currently in his 19th season as an NBA player. Having just played in his 18th All-Star Game, it's clear that he's still playing at an incredibly high level. But it's also it's certainly fair to wonder how much longer he will want to play in the Association. It's been assumed for some time that LeBron would want to play on the same team as his son, Bronny, and over the weekend, LeBron came out and said it himself. "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO