WWE fans reacted to Goldberg’s match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Following Royal Rumble 2022, Goldberg made his return to WWE for the first time since last October. On the Feb. 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Goldberg confronted Roman Reigns and challenged him for the Universal Championship, which is taking place at the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. This is what Goldberg confirmed numerous times as the last match on his current contract with the company.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO