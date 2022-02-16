Police announce new tactic to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

OXFORD, Miss. — Criminals stealing catalytic converters is a problem across the county and Oxford, Mississippi is no exception.

Oxford Police announced a new trick to hopefully crack down on catalytic converter thefts and, at least, identify the stolen parts.

In a partnership with Gateway Tire of Oxford, police said that they would start engraving identifying markers on catalytic converters in order to tie the catalytic converter to a vehicle that it was stolen from and allow scrap metal vendors to be able to tell if it is stolen.

The idea came from Oxford Police Department detectives Scott Hollowell and Mike Burks, OPD said, who studied the crime trend across the country in recent years.

The new program will kick off in Oxford on Feb. 22 at Gateway Tire of Oxford and will be free to customers who have it done, police said. Gateway Tire will also offer to engrave any catalytic converters for future customers.

