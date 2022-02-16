ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Police announce new tactic to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DmKR_0eGYMavf00

OXFORD, Miss. — Criminals stealing catalytic converters is a problem across the county and Oxford, Mississippi is no exception.

Oxford Police announced a new trick to hopefully crack down on catalytic converter thefts and, at least, identify the stolen parts.

In a partnership with Gateway Tire of Oxford, police said that they would start engraving identifying markers on catalytic converters in order to tie the catalytic converter to a vehicle that it was stolen from and allow scrap metal vendors to be able to tell if it is stolen.

The idea came from Oxford Police Department detectives Scott Hollowell and Mike Burks, OPD said, who studied the crime trend across the country in recent years.

The new program will kick off in Oxford on Feb. 22 at Gateway Tire of Oxford and will be free to customers who have it done, police said. Gateway Tire will also offer to engrave any catalytic converters for future customers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Workers robbed while remodeling home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Working on the weekend is hard enough, but police said a group of workers had a particularly hard day after getting robbed in Memphis on Saturday. According to Memphis Police, a group of workers were remodeling a vacant house at the intersection of Covington Pike and Craigmont on Feb. 12 when the robbery happened.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee woman accused of second-degree murder in fentanyl death

A Middle Tennessee woman is accused of giving deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to a man last year, authorities said. Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment Friday, WZTV-TV reported. She was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose, the television station reported.
BON AQUA, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Girl shot Friday night in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said the girl was shot in a residential neighborhood on South Perkins Rd. around 8:50 p.m. That female juvenile was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Crime#Gateway Tire#Oxford Police Department#Opd
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy