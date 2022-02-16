ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Saracens’ takeover by consortium including Francois Pienaar completed

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5JcL_0eGYM35300

Saracens’ £32million takeover by a consortium including World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar has been completed.

The Gallagher Premiership club announced the takeover in October with Saracens owner Nigel Wray agreeing to sell his controlling stake in the club.

A club statement said on Wednesday: “The board of Saracens Group Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction regarding the refinancing of the group and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the group by Kimono House Limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2RfF_0eGYM35300
Former Saracens player Francois Pienaar is part of a consortium that has taken over the Gallagher Premiership club (Adam Butler/PA) (PA Archive)

“This follows the receipt of the various approvals required (including from the RFU, PRL and the London Borough of Barnet).

“The group includes Saracens Rugby Club, Saracens Mavericks Limited (the owner of the Saracens Mavericks netball team), and Saracens Copthall LLP (the owner of the StoneX Stadium).

“Kimono House is owned by a consortium of investors including Dominic Silvester, Neil Golding, Nick Leslau, Paul O’Shea, Francois Pienaar and Marco Masotti.”

Pienaar led the Springboks to victory at the 1995 World Cup on home soil, famously receiving the trophy from South Africa president Nelson Mandela.

The former flanker made 44 appearances as a player-coach for Saracens between 2000 and 2002.

Wray, who first invested in the club in 1995 and took full ownership in 2018, has been looking to reduce his stake for some time.

Five-time champions Saracens returned to the Gallagher Premiership for the start of the 2021-22 season after a year in exile.

The London club were relegated in 2020 as a result of salary cap breaches, but managed to retain the services of England stars Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

Maro Itoje has urged rugby administrators to consider staging Super Bowl-style entertainment to help promote the game to a wider audience. Over 29 million households in the United States watched last weekend as artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent performed at half-time of the clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
newschain

Ben Garner happy to maintain momentum as Swindon beat Carlisle

Ben Garner was delighted to see his Swindon side claim another big win as they thumped relegation-threatened Carlisle 3-0. Harry McKirdy stole the show against his former club as he opened the scoring before getting both assists at Brunton Park. Josh Davison bagged his third goal in two games before...
SOCCER
newschain

It is best for the club – Veljko Paunovic bids Reading farewell

Veljko Paunovic accepted his Reading departure was “best for the club” despite leading the Royals to a 3-2 win at Preston in what proved to be his last match in charge. Paunovic’s exit was confirmed shortly after full-time, with former England midfielder Paul Ince installed as interim boss alongside academy manager Michael Gilkes.
SOCCER
newschain

Southampton pile pressure on Everton with 2-0 win

Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck rare Premier League goals as Southampton overwhelmed Everton 2-0 on the south coast. If Armstrong was ecstatic to end a drought running from April 4, 2021, Long stepped off the bench to top that sense of relief with his first touch. Republic of Ireland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consortium#London Club#Kimono House Limited#Rfu#Prl#The London Borough#Saracens Rugby Club#Saracens Copthall Llp#Springboks#The Gallagher Premiership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

John Coleman rues Accrington mistakes after defeat at Cambridge

John Coleman believes his Accrington side would be challenging Sky Bet League One’s top six were it not for regular errors his team make. Accrington fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge with the hosts gifted their opening goal when goalkeeper Toby Savin could only spill Adam May’s shot into the path of Sam Smith.
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Manning admits matchwinner Connor Wickham was upset not to start

MK Dons boss Liam Manning admitted matchwinner Connor Wickham was disappointed when told he would not be starting against former side Sunderland. But almost seven years after leaving Wearside, the 28-year-old made the most of his return to his former home as his second-half strike earned the Dons a deserved 2-1 victory that lifted them to within three points of the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League One.
SOCCER
newschain

Rapper Dave’s O2 arena concerts postponed after Storm Eunice damage

Rapper Dave’s upcoming O2 arena concerts have been postponed after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice. In footage shared on social media, the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs during the storm on Friday.
MUSIC
newschain

Hakim Ziyech strikes late as Chelsea snatch win at Crystal Palace

Hakim Ziyech struck an 89th-minute winner to help new world champions Chelsea earn a narrow 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Video assistant referee had denied the Morocco international earlier in the second half when Romelu Lukaku, who only had seven touches at Selhurst Park, was deemed to be offside. It...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy