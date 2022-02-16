Bus driver charged following crash injuring 5 students in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A bus driver has been charged after several students were injured during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Polk County.

According to Polk County School, the bus traveled oof the side of the road, down a bank and rolled onto it side along Howard Gap Road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there were several injuries.

Polk County School District said the bus was carrying middle and high schoolers. The school district will release the conditions of the students Thursday morning.

Superintendent for Polk County schools, Aaron Greene, said there were 21 students on the bus.

“Obviously, any injury is serious, but right now, I’m not being told that I would, you know, call severe. A broken arm or, you know, extended shoulder, something like that, that can obviously be serious, but as of life-threatening, I’m not aware of anything,” said Greene.

He said the school district’s first priority is making sure everyone involved is okay.

“Anytime anything like this happens parents and kids are obviously shaken up. I mean that’s the last phone call you want to get, right? That your child’s been in an accident,” he said.

The injured students were taken to the hospital but have since been released to their families.

Troopers charged the bus driver with failure to maintain lane control.

The cause for the bus going off the road is still under investigation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

