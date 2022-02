Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO