Urbana Park District announces winter weather closure, warning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With a winter storm expected to move through the area this week, the Urbana Park District is issuing a safety notice for two of its parks.

The district said that Busey Woods’ trails, especially the board walk, are hazardous to walk on in icy conditions. As a result, the trails will be closed.

People are further warned against walking or skating on the ice covering Crystal Lake. The district could not guarantee that the ice will be thick enough to support a person’s weight due to constantly-moving water under the ice.

Crystal Lake Park will still be open for skiing and sledding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.