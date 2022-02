This is a great opportunity for local bands. How would you like to be up on stage, opening up for a major recording star that will be on tour this spring?. Bon Jovi is looking for local bands to open for them on their tour dates. They currently have shows scheduled for the month of April. (The closest concert to Grand Rapids will be the show in either Milwaukee on April 5th or the show in Indianapolis two weeks later on April 19th.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO