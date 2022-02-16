ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Urban League, Inc. to host second community policing forum

Tallahassee Urban League, Inc. will host its second community forum titled "Community Police Relations/Justice Circle Forum: Gun Violence" Thursday, Feb. 17.

The league states that there will be five additional forums and that the goal of these is to "educate and build stronger relationships with our youth, community, and our police."

This event will be hosted virtually and is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.

To join: https://famu.zoom.us/j/91359984972

WTXL ABC 27 News

Moving Midtown forward

Covering Lake Ella, Levy Park, Los Robles, parts of Monroe Street, and parts of Thomasville Road, there's a lot at stake when it comes to keeping Midtown thriving. One of the reasons behind the development of the Midtown Stakeholders Committee by the city of Tallahassee, last spring.
