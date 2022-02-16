Foval Ice and Snow Car Windshield Cover w/ Side Mirror Protector $16.19

NORTH CONWAY, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to more than 20 calls involving vehicles struck by flying ice and snow on Saturday. The vehicles were struck after drivers failed to remove the layer of ice that formed during the storm Friday. “With the combination of warmer weather, sun, a running vehicle, and highway speeds the ice was dislodged and hit vehicles following behind,” NH State Police said. There were no serious injuries reported, and most calls were due to a damaged windshield. Ice smashed into a tractor trailer’s windshield on Route 16 in North Conway, NH (Image credit NH State Police) The department shared a photo of a tractor trailer’s smashed windshield after snow and ice came off an SUV on Route 16 in North Conway. New Hampshire State Police said all snow and ice must be removed or drivers could face a fine of up to $500 for the first offense.

