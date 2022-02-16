ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe police identify child, contact guardian

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waBA4_0eGYJNtn00

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m. | Police identified the child and contacted a guardian.

This incident is still under investigation .

EARLIER | The Olathe Police Department has requested assistance identifying a child and locating her guardians.

According to police, the child is around 2 years old.

She was located without supervision in the area of Jan-Mar Drive and Silver Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy