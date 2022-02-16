Olathe police identify child, contact guardian

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m. | Police identified the child and contacted a guardian.

This incident is still under investigation .

EARLIER | The Olathe Police Department has requested assistance identifying a child and locating her guardians.

According to police, the child is around 2 years old.

She was located without supervision in the area of Jan-Mar Drive and Silver Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.