'It's all good:' Ex-Tiger Niko Goodrum not bitter about the past, pumped for future

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All Buck Showalter needs now is some Mets to manage. As the club’s new skipper, Showalter has reported to spring training, even though spring training hasn’t started yet because of the lockout enacted by commissioner Rob Manfred and team owners. So he is biding his time by getting together with his coaching staff and front office — including meeting some folks in real life, instead of on Zoom, for the first time — and thoroughly discussing everything from player debriefs to plans for a shorter-than-normal camp to what transactions might come once business resumes.
