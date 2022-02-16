ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford Delivered Epic Speech at Rams Super Bowl Parade

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

With a Don Julio 1942 bottle in his hand, Stafford gave a spirited speech to Rams fans.

Matthew Stafford never knew what it felt like to win a Super Bowl until Sunday when the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI inside SoFi Stadium. As the floats coasted through the confetti-filled streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 34-year-old made sure he celebrated the milestone in epic fashion.

With a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle in his hand, Stafford stood at the lectern and delivered an impassioned speech to the fans at the parade.

“I’m damn happy to be standing up here with you guys celebrating this s---,” Stafford said. “Come on. Let's go, y'all.

“I'm going to bring us a little Southern hospitality to this. I appreciate y'all so much. You guys are unbelievable. ... Unbelievable all year. And you know what, we appreciate you.”

After the brief pause, Stafford took a big swig from his bottle, followed by a shirtless Aaron Donald grabbing his teammate in celebration.

Stafford seems to be having a ton of fun Wednesday. Even former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady noticed Stafford's excitement level Wednesday.

Stafford came into the NFL as the league’s top pick in 2008. After 12 long seasons in Detroit, he is experiencing the moments he dreamed of when he first entered the NFL.

