This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Maryland Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0eGYIwFF00 It has now been 61 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 15, the U.S. has sent 677,198,225 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 206.3% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Maryland has received a total of 14,759,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of February 15. Adjusted for population, Maryland has received 244,131.8 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- more than the national average of 206,312.2 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 2nd most of any state.

While Maryland has so far received more vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a lesser need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of February 15, there were 16,049.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Maryland -- lower than the national rate of 23,476.1 cases per 100,000 Americans and the fourth lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Maryland, 77.0% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, lower than the national average of 80.9% and the 13th smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 188.1% of the state population, greater than the 166.9% national figure and the ninth largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 64.4% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Maryland, 57.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the seventh smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe. Other commonly cited reasons include being concerned about possible side effects, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and not knowing if the vaccine will work.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of February 15 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 15 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from December 29, 2021 to January 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 268,436 214.3% 16,102
2 Maryland 6,045,680 244,132 188.1% 16,050
3 New Hampshire 1,359,711 235,383 191.5% 21,195
4 Maine 1,344,212 233,576 199.7% 13,963
5 Rhode Island 1,059,361 231,768 199.2% 33,213
6 New Jersey 8,882,190 231,319 184.3% 24,152
7 Hawaii 1,415,872 230,990 195.3% 15,964
8 Massachusetts 6,892,503 230,673 205.1% 23,920
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 228,066 202.6% 19,995
10 Delaware 973,764 222,727 175.6% 26,036
11 Oregon 4,217,737 222,630 175.0% 15,992
12 New York 19,453,561 221,471 192.1% 25,041
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 220,439 171.1% 21,284
14 Washington 7,614,893 217,137 179.2% 18,524
15 Virginia 8,535,519 215,847 183.1% 18,823
16 California 39,512,223 213,892 178.6% 22,211
17 West Virginia 1,792,147 211,011 146.1% 26,564
18 Minnesota 5,639,632 209,088 174.1% 24,619
19 Florida 21,477,737 208,160 166.5% 26,777
20 Colorado 5,758,736 203,101 177.1% 22,376
21 Illinois 12,671,821 203,003 170.1% 23,576
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 199,605 177.3% 23,870
23 Texas 28,995,881 199,089 151.0% 22,274
24 South Dakota 884,659 196,465 151.9% 26,307
25 Michigan 9,986,857 196,354 149.9% 23,279
26 North Carolina 10,488,084 195,124 152.1% 24,082
27 Iowa 3,155,070 194,619 155.1% 23,441
28 Kansas 2,913,314 193,832 150.4% 25,958
29 Alaska 731,545 193,290 146.9% 30,683
30 Nebraska 1,934,408 191,588 157.6% 23,297
31 Georgia 10,617,423 190,334 133.9% 22,926
32 South Carolina 5,148,714 189,852 139.2% 27,774
33 Arizona 7,278,717 189,248 156.6% 26,797
34 Arkansas 3,017,804 188,664 134.2% 26,737
35 Wisconsin 5,822,434 187,557 168.2% 26,682
36 Ohio 11,689,100 184,504 146.2% 22,520
37 Utah 3,205,958 184,121 156.9% 28,413
38 Alabama 4,903,185 183,909 123.0% 25,775
39 Kentucky 4,467,673 183,627 140.2% 27,583
40 Indiana 6,732,219 183,118 135.6% 24,722
41 Nevada 3,080,156 180,822 151.3% 21,860
42 Idaho 1,787,065 177,093 131.1% 22,559
43 Missouri 6,137,428 176,150 139.9% 22,378
44 Tennessee 6,829,174 175,601 138.4% 28,788
45 Montana 1,068,778 173,802 142.4% 24,012
46 Oklahoma 3,956,971 173,168 143.2% 25,445
47 Mississippi 2,976,149 173,087 125.1% 26,098
48 North Dakota 762,062 171,149 138.9% 30,821
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 164,634 129.2% 24,721
50 Wyoming 578,759 159,266 125.0% 26,363

Comments / 0

