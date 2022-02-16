Suspect arrested in Sweden in connection to fires at Massachusetts Jewish institutions

Swedish authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of obstructing an investigation into fires set at Jewish institutions in Massachusetts.

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Alexander Giannakakis, 35, on five charges related to falsifying information in relation to domestic terrorism, concealing records in a federal investigation, and tampering with documents and an official proceeding, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Massachusetts.

Giannakakis was arrested in Sweden at the request of the U.S., which is now planning to seek his extradition so he can face charges in Boston. Giannakakis is formerly from Quincy, Mass.

The charges against Giannakakis are in connection to his younger brother, who became the prime suspect in a February 2020 investigation regarding four fires that were set at Jewish institutions in the Boston area. Blazes were ignited at two Chabad centers and a Jewish-affiliated business in May 2019.

Giannakakis’s younger brother died after being hospitalized and in a coma.

The U.S. attorney's office wrote in a statement that Giannakakis allegedly fled to Sweden with his brother’s electronic devices and papers. He returned to the U.S. in March 2020 and was approached by investigators for information regarding his brother’s association with the fires.

The U.S. attorney's office said Giannakakis allegedly told investigators about a storage unit his parents kept at a nearby facility he had access to. After authorities searched that facility, they asked Giannakakis about other locations his brother may have kept his belongings. Giannakakis reportedly said there were no other places.

Authorities, however, believe that statement is false. The U.S. attorney's office said Giannakakis, the night before making those statements, visited a second storage unit at the same facility that contained items belonging to his older brother. The items included T-shirts featuring a swastika, a box with the brother’s name on it, the brother’s passport, a notebook that had a swastika drawn inside, and a black backpack with a bottle of cyanide.

“It is alleged that Giannakakis deliberately lied about the second storage unit and concealed it from investigators to prevent them from seizing his brother’s property,” the U.S. attorney's office wrote in a statement.

The incident then claims that Giannakakis on March 22, 2020, removed his brother's belongings from the second storage unit. Later that night, authorities said he fled to Sweden. He has not returned to the U.S. since.

Two of the charges against Giannakakis come with up to eight years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The three other charges come with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison each, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement said “International cooperation is critical to our efforts to get justice and accountability for our victims here in Massachusetts.”

“Today’s arrest in Stockholm came about as a result of a close partnership with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners – specifically our Swedish counterpart,” she added.