Martha Lou Howard

Michael J. Bennett was born on June 15, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jerry Escal Bennett and Mary Theresa Di Pilla. Mike passed from his life on January 27, 2022. Mike grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1984. Several years later he furthered his education with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Dallas. He began his professional career at Bell Helicopter working on the V22 Osprey program. After his 15 years with Bell, Mike obtained a project manager position with Nokia mobile phones and was able to travel the world to places such as South America, China, and Europe. From there Mike went to various companies including Siemens and MultiCam, and pursued several entrepreneurial ventures with Kinetic Garage and Ortho-automation.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO