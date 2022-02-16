Polar Opposites, 2022 Honda Ridgeline vs. 2022 Jeep Gladiator

With only a few hours total on the road over the past 42 years, this truck is ready to show off its nearly new condition to a modern audience!. 1970s pickup trucks from every manufacturer, including Chevy, Ford, and Dodge, have long been regarded as the go-to choice for anyone in the market for a utilitarian workhorse that could get any job done with ease. From hauling big loads across the country to performing essential farm work that requires brute force, these vehicles were the perfect tool for the job. However, today we will talk about a truck used for what many would consider being the exact opposite of what it was made to do, nothing. That's right, this truck has been sitting in a garage for over 42 years since its initial purchase in 1978, and now it is ready to emerge from storage once again to get a proper wash.

