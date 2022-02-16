ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polar Opposites, 2022 Honda Ridgeline vs. 2022 Jeep Gladiator

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Jeep turns the wilderness into a playground with the Gladiator. Two midsize trucks couldn’t be different from what we see with the Ridgeline and Gladiator. The Honda offers a unibody construction to provide smooth riding on any road, while the Jeep takes on the rough stuff on the trails and untamed...

3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Toyota RAV4, Not a Honda CR-V

The Toyota RAV4 is not only the world’s best-selling compact crossover SUV, but it’s also the best-selling SUV overall. The second best-selling SUV is the Honda CR-V. There are multiple advantages of the RAV4 that enable it to rise to the top. Here are three reasons to buy a 2022 Toyota RAV4, and not a 2022 Honda CR-V.
BUYING CARS
This American-Made Kia SUV Is Among the Most Dependable SUVs

Kia has been dominating midsize SUV rankings. The South Korean automaker isn’t doing too bad in compact SUV rankings either. This American-made Kia SUV is among the most dependable SUVs on the market, and it’s not the popular Tucson. The Kia Sorento is one of the most dependable...
CARS
What 2022 Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission?

The best form of anti-theft in a vehicle in the US is a manual transmission. Most people don’t know how to drive one and don’t need that knowledge. If you’re driving a vehicle made in recent years, it’s unlikely to have a manual transmission at all. Pickup trucks in the past offered manual options for those who liked driving their truck. While most of them are gone, a few 2022 pickup trucks still have a manual transmission.
CARS
What Is the Best Second-Hand Midsize SUV to Buy?

Buying a brand-new SUV can get pricey. Once drivers take new cars off of the car lot, they depreciate quickly. Buying a second-hand SUV is a great way to save money on an SUV. What is the best second-hand midsize SUV to buy?. The best second-hand midsize SUV to buy...
BUYING CARS
The 3 Best Pickup Trucks for Towing Over 20,000 Pounds

Heavy duty pickup trucks are capable of amazing feats of strength. Some models from automakers like Ford and Ram can tow as much as 20,000 pounds. These three pickup trucks have serious towing capacity. The 2022 Ford F-350 is a powerhouse. The 2022 Ford F-350 starts at $38,010. It’s available...
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
5 Best Used Off-Road SUVs for Less Than $15,000

You’ve got the itch to head out on the trails for an adventure, but you don’t have the cash to pay for a brand new off-roader; what should you do? It’s high time you found one of the best used off-road SUVs for a price that you can afford. There are many excellent models to choose from providing you with the qualities you desire. Capability, durability, and affordability are what you need, and these five models can take you where you want to go.
BUYING CARS
What Is the Smoothest Riding 2022 Pickup Truck?

Of the six full-size trucks available in the US; the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan, which has the smoothest ride? Not everyone needs a one-ton carrying capacity with their pickups. In fact, most hardly carry anything, at least not 99 percent of the time.
CARS
2022 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2022 Nissan Frontier: These Two Carry the Torch

Toyota Tacoma is still the top seller in the class. While all other midsize trucks had left the market, the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier remained. These two workhorses carried the torch for this class awaiting other models to return. Today, we see midsize trucks from most major brands and a pair of compact trucks that have entered the fray. If it weren’t for these two, would those others exist?
TACOMA, WA
RideApart

Is Honda Resurrecting The Legendary Hawk?

Honda's CB range of UJMs is undoubtedly one of the most iconic in the history of motorcycling. In fact, the first-generation CB750 Four was such a hit, that it secured itself a spot in the Japanese Automitive Hall of Fame. To this day, Honda continues to produce the classic-style CB400 and CB1300 Super Four models exclusively in Japan. The rest of the world, however, gets its Neo Sports Cafe bikes such as the CB650R and CB1000R.
CARS
3 Reasons Not to Buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

If you need some pickup truck utility without any outstanding features, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is an obvious choice. However, if you need more size and capability, you should avoid it. Here are some significant reasons not to buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: The...
BUYING CARS
The Most Unreliable 4×4 Pickup Trucks Of The 1990s

The 90s were the best times, especially for trucks. But not all trucks were created equal, especially some of the 4×4 pickup trucks that entered the market. Which trucks made the list of the most unreliable 4×4 pickup trucks of the 1990s, and what problems were reported?. The...
CARS
Motorious

World’s Lowest Mileage F-250 Gets Full Detail After Four Decades Of Sitting

With only a few hours total on the road over the past 42 years, this truck is ready to show off its nearly new condition to a modern audience!. 1970s pickup trucks from every manufacturer, including Chevy, Ford, and Dodge, have long been regarded as the go-to choice for anyone in the market for a utilitarian workhorse that could get any job done with ease. From hauling big loads across the country to performing essential farm work that requires brute force, these vehicles were the perfect tool for the job. However, today we will talk about a truck used for what many would consider being the exact opposite of what it was made to do, nothing. That's right, this truck has been sitting in a garage for over 42 years since its initial purchase in 1978, and now it is ready to emerge from storage once again to get a proper wash.
BUYING CARS
The Ford Maverick FX4 is a Small Off-Road Truck

Shopping for a new compact truck? If you are someone in search of off-road capability, you may be wondering which is the right pick for you. The 2022 Ford Maverick has been a hot commodity since its announcement. So much so, that Ford had to stop taking orders due to the sheer amount of folks expressing interest. And although the new Maverick may be a compact, unibody truck, that does not mean it can’t be outfitted to be a capable small off-road truck.
BUYING CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

