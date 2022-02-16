Semi driver arrested on DWI charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trucker is accused of driving the wrong way on I-40 while drunk. State police received reports of a semi-truck driving west on the eastbound lanes near Moriarty last Saturday.
They say an officer closed the highway and warned drivers about the approaching truck. The officer then used spike strips to get the truck to stop.
But police say the driver, identified as 52-year-old Richard Strach, crossed the median and drove erratically on the westbound lanes. Torrance County deputies help the officer pull Strach over and arrest him for DWI and reckless driving.
