Last month, we got confirmation that Lamborghini is far from done with the aging Huracan supercar and the Urus SUV. These models helped the Italian automaker to achieve a record-setting year of sales in 2021, so it makes sense to get the most out of them before electrification forces a total redesign. Two new Urus and two new Huracan models are on the way, and we just got spy shots of one of these, namely the production version of the off-road biased Huracan Sterrato. It's an exciting reinvention of the mid-engine supercar, but the one we're even more interested in is the one you see here. Rumored to be called the JV Stradale, this is sure to be something special.

