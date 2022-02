The WInnipeg Jets have bolstered their forward depth in the wake of injuries by adding centre Adam Brooks to the fold, claiming him off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Jets’ contingency of forwards has taken a hit over the past few games. One was injured in each of their past two contests — Andrew Copp in the 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, and Cole Perfetti in the 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

