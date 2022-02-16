ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Little Prince' manuscript goes on display in Paris

Paris exhibit brings ‘The Little Prince’ home

“The Little Prince” has arrived in Paris, nearly eight decades after it was written. The iconic novella was penned by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery in New York during World War II, and now 30 handwritten pages of the original manuscript are on display at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.
