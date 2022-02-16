‘Best Sellers’ a moving, enjoyable feature

Julian Fowles, a film and television producer and Hollywood executive, died Saturday at a Miami hospital. He was 76.
Fowles’ died in his sleep while recovering from a stroke, his longtime colleague and friend William Immerman told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92Donny Gerrard, "Wildflower" Singer, Dies at 75
Educated at Harvard Law School, Fowles initially became an attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, followed by serving as a contract attorney at Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox in California.
Early in...
Comments / 0