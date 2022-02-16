ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sofía Jirau has made history as first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WANbo_0eGYFJwN00

Puerto Rican Sofía Jirau is making history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome .

In an Instagram post shared on 14 February, Jiaru, 25,  announced her new gig with the fashion company.

“One day I dreamed it, I worked for it and today it’s a dream come true,” she wrote in the caption Spanish, which was translated to English via Google Translate. “I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!”

“Thank you all for always supporting me in my projects,” she continued. “This is just the beginning, now it’s formed! Inside and out there are no limits.”

According to her official website , Jirau made her debut as a model in March 2019, on her 23rd birthday. In February 2020, she modelled at New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Her career has also expanded outside of modelling, as she launched her online store , “Alavett,” based on the phrase “I love it,” in 2019. Some of the products on this site include phone cases, mugs, hats, and shirts.

Speaking to People after and about her NYFW debut, Jirau noted that while she “lived her dream” this was only the start of her overall career.

“When I was little, I looked myself in the mirror and said, ‘I’m going to be a model and a businesswoman,’” she said at the time.

On Instagram in February 2020, Jirau also shared a video of herself walking at NYFW, and the caption reads: “I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine.”

And when addressing how much support she’s had from her modelling team and Puerto Rican family, Jiaru emphasised how she wouldn’t let anything get in the way of her goals.

“Inside and out, there are no limits. There aren’t,” she told People. “Everyone can accomplish their dreams.”

Along with her business and modelling career, Jirau has started her own campaign , “Sin Límites” (No Limits), which is dedicated to raising awareness about Down syndrome and its community.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Victoria’s Secret’s Pink Hires Plus-size TikTok Star as It Expands Sizes

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret transformation continues.  On Thursday, the Pink brand — part of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. portfolio — introduced plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader as its latest brand ambassador and size consultant, as the innerwear, swimwear and loungewear brand begins to roll out larger sizes.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3The Future Of Fashion Dinner with TikTok and Clearpay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remi Jo (@remibader) “We love how Remi uses her platform to push the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modelling#Down Syndrome#New York Fashion Week#First Victoria#Nyfw#Instagram A#Puerto Rican
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ WPA Pool) Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks, while Prince Harry’s latest moves have gotten a lot of attention. Fans believe the Duke has taken complete control of his connection with the royal family and other current issues.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Edward, Princess Anne Allegedly Told Prince Andrew His Titles Will Be Stripped Out Of Duty, Not Sibling Love

Prince Edward and Princess Anne were reportedly the ones that told Prince Andrew that his HRH and military titles will be stripped. In its Jan. 31 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Edward and Princess Anne went to the Royal Lodge to talk to Prince Andrew. However, they didn’t go there to offer him their love and support. Instead, they made it clear that they were there because of their duty to Queen Elizabeth.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Froze Out Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Following Judge’s Decision On Prince Andrew’s Lawsuit

Meghan Markle allegedly cut ties with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie following the recent progress on Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse lawsuit. In its Feb. 7 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Markle disassociated herself from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid fears that she could be dragged into Prince Andrew’s case.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex 'Terrified' After Romance With Prince Harry Leaked To The Public, Book Claims

Meghan Markle was reportedly terrified when her romance with Prince Harry leaked to the public. Meghan Markle was frightened when the public learned about her royal romance with Prince Harry, according to the book Finding Freedom. The former Suits star didn't have any experience being chased by paparazzi before meeting the British royal prince, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

510K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy