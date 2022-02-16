ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

Autopsy: Missing Antioch man died from drowning

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The autopsy report of a missing Antioch man found dead after he was involved in a crash was released on Wednesday.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office indicated that Tommy Howe, 24, died from signs consistent with drowning.

His body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon in the Des Plaines River near Libertyville.

Howe was initially reported missing after crashing his vehicle near I-94 and Route 176. The search initially focused on the Old School Forest Preserve after a witness said he was spotted running that way following the crash.

The coroner’s office did not mention any contributing trauma related to the crash. Further testing will take place throughout the coming weeks, the office said.

On Wednesday, family released the following statement.

“We are incredibly humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and selfless acts you provided to us in our search for Tommy. Whether helping us in the searches, saying prayers, sending calls/texts, or providing us with food, it is greatly appreciated. Over the last 24 days, your love, support, and selfless acts gave us the strength we needed to press on.

While the outcome was not what we were hoping and praying for, we were able to locate Tommy, and now have the honor to lay him to rest.

We don’t know what God’s Plan is. God gave us the gift of Tommy for 24 years, and we will cherish the time we had with Tommy. Tommy will live on in our hearts forever. He will continue to watch over all of us from above.

Love and Honor,
Tom, MaryMargaret, John, and Katie Howe”

WGN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Kim Potter who killed Daunte Wright gets 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright’s family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lives up to name this weekend

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lived up to its name this weekend. You could see your breath Saturday at Lippold Park, so everyone bundled up. Among the activities of the fest are volleyball, softball and golf. It’s more difficult to play the sports on the snow and ice, but golfers […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
