US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;39;55;45;Breezy, p.m. showers;S;15;67%;98%;1. Albuquerque, NM;59;33;41;24;A little a.m. snow;ESE;7;51%;70%;1. Anchorage, AK;36;33;36;34;A little p.m. snow;SE;2;86%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;54;49;60;42;A shower and t-storm;S;15;74%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;67;57;72;45;A shower...

Wyoming News

AccuWeather: Rapid freeze-up to follow enormous storm in central, northeastern US

The weather will change in dramatic fashion with a rapid freeze-up anticipated across portions of Midwest and interior Northeast due to a multifaceted storm that will continue to push across the country from Thursday night into Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures have already plummeted from springlike levels on Wednesday into the 20s across parts of the central United States as a snowstorm created slippery travel conditions. "We are turning the...
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
AccuWeather

Springlike warmth on the way for the East

Above-average temperatures will surge across the Eastern U.S. mid-to-late week as a developing storm approaches the region. Although it is roughly halfway through the month of February, the eastern United States is about to have a burst of springlike temperatures mid- to late week. Northeast residents eager to shake off the chill of winter will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures, even though it may be brief.
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
AccuWeather

Forecasters tracking potential winter storm threat for Groundhog Day

As a bomb cyclone takes aim at New England this weekend, the weather will continue to remain quiet across the middle of the nation, but that is expected to change next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Winter and spring are expected to collide as a far-reaching storm is poised to strengthen right around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, potentially unleashing disruptive types of weather ranging from snow and ice to soaking rain and severe thunderstorms.
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
natureworldnews.com

Massive Snowstorm Moving Toward Texas, Expected to Continue Until Wednesday Night

Latest forecasts predict a snowstorm will bring widespread several inches of snow across the Rocky Mountains before covering the state of Texas. The snowstorm moving southward across the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday has brought widespread swathes of snow in some parts of the state. Latest forecasts show it will continue until Wednesday night.
freightwaves.com

Blizzard conditions developing in Midwest

More snow and wind in the Midwest will slow down weekend truckers. This is after a snowstorm snarled traffic in parts of the region on Thursday. That storm was moving through the eastern U.S. as of Friday morning, but another one — an Alberta Clipper system — was following right behind it, heading toward the Upper Midwest.
The Independent

Teen volleyball club in deadly crash on way to tournament

A teenage girl was killed in a car crash when she was on her way to a tournament alongside her volleyball club teammates. Venom Volleyball Club was on their way from Goodyear, Arizona to Austin, Texas when a car carrying members of the team crashed amid the icy weather in London, Texas, about 110 miles west of Austin on 3 February. “With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away,” the club wrote on a GoFundMe page organised for the victims. The club has nine teams, with players between seven and 17 years old....
