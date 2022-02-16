Bullet found on Sevier County School bus

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several schools in Sevierville went on lockdown Wednesday after the discovery of a bullet on a school bus. A school spokesperson said there were no reports that would indicate a weapon was present.

A Sevier County School spokesperson said the bullet was found during a post-route inspection after bringing kids to school. The discovery led to a lockdown at Sevierville Primary, Intermediate, Middle and Sevier County High School as safety checks were implemented in coordination with local law enforcement.

The Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office conducted safety checks at the schools during the lockdown. Students who rode the buses were interviewed by administrators to ensure that no “contraband items” were present, according to a press release.

The four schools were released from lockdown following the completion of the safety checks. No items were found during the investigation.

“Schools have completed their safety checks and have been released from lockdown. No contraband of any kind was discovered in the course of today’s activities, and there has been no suggestion that a weapon was present. We are grateful for the swift cooperation of the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and we are thankful for the patience and understanding of our parents and community members. The safety of our students and staff members will continue to remain a top priority for our system. Sevier County Schools statement

Where the bullet came from remains under investigation.

