Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is not having a good day. Indeed, shares of PLTR stock are down over 10% today after the company reported Q4 earnings. Revenue came in at $433 million, up 34% year-over-year (YOY), which was above analysts’ estimates of $418 million. In addition, commercial revenue grew 47% YOY, while government revenue grew 26% YOY. However, earnings per share (EPS) missed expectations of 4 cents, coming in at 2 cents. Palantir’s EPS miss may be a result of its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) investments, which saw a decline in value during Q4. COO Shyam Sankar said that the company has slowed down SPAC purchases because the “SPAC market has gone quiet.”

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO