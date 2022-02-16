New Jersey man facing extradition from Fayette County
FALLS VIEW, WV (WVNS) — A man is being extradited to New Jersey after he was arrested in Fayette County on February 16, 2022.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a home in the Falls View area to help Child Protective Services. While inside the home deputies and CPS were gathering information to identify each person when deputies found a man hiding in the basement.State Police investigating Bolt Mountain
Initially, the man gave deputies a fake identity. When the deputies got his correct name, John R Casaletto, 45 of New Jersey, they found he was wanted by New Jersey State Police for a parole violation. John R Casaletto was arrested on a fugitive of justice charge and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
