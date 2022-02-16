ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

New Jersey man facing extradition from Fayette County

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5KxM_0eGYCcch00

FALLS VIEW, WV (WVNS) — A man is being extradited to New Jersey after he was arrested in Fayette County on February 16, 2022.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a home in the Falls View area to help Child Protective Services. While inside the home deputies and CPS were gathering information to identify each person when deputies found a man hiding in the basement.

State Police investigating Bolt Mountain

Initially, the man gave deputies a fake identity. When the deputies got his correct name, John R Casaletto, 45 of New Jersey, they found he was wanted by New Jersey State Police for a parole violation. John R Casaletto was arrested on a fugitive of justice charge and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for selling drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to prison on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for selling drugs. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Susan M. Boley, 40 of Edmond, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of selling methamphetamine. On August 7, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Charleston man sentenced to prison for drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man involved in a drive-by shooting was sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge. According to law enforcement, Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, was driving around the west end of Charleston on February 25, 2020, when he was pulled him over for a routine […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Montgomery man sentenced to prison for destruction of property

MONTGOMERY, W.V. (WVNS) – According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., on February 18, 2022, Keith D. Payne, age 54 of Montgomery, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison felony crime of destruction of property. Between April 2 and April 4, 2021, Payne went to the campus of the Mountaineer Challenge […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

Two arrested in Beckley for possession of narcotics

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made two drug-related arrests today, February 17, 2022. The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the WVSP SRT team searched a home at 103 Hargrove Street in Beckley. The search revealed 272 grams of crack cocaine, […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
County
Fayette County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Silver alert canceled, man found

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8:00p.m. UPDATE: CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A silver alert for Stephen Smith was canceled. State Police told 59News he was found Thursday evening. CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – Today, February 17, 2022, State Police received a missing person report on Stephen Mark Smith, 65, of Crab Orchard. Smith was reported […]
CRAB ORCHARD, WV
WVNS

State Police investigating Bolt Mountain

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, February 15, West Virginia State Police were notified on multiple Facebook posts about a suspicious vehicle in the Bolt Mountain area. The State Police has partnered up with local Sheriff’s Departments in the area to investigate these statements. An in-depth investigation is currently underway. Extra patrols are being […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Authorities respond to fight between inmates at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Authorities responded to the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County on reports of inmate fighting. Lawrence Messina with the WV Department of Homeland Security, told 59News The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation along with state troopers responded to the facility Monday, February 14, 2022. The prison requested additional help after a […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Pineville Police Department looking for vehicle

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Pineville Police Department needs help looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of a crime during the evening hours of Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The incident happened near the Walgreen’s in Pineville. According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of an accident around 10:30p.m. The […]
PINEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Crime Stoppers#New Jersey State Police#Fugitive#Child Protective Services#Southern Regional Jail#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Co-defendants in Travelodge murder sentenced

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two men were sentenced Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for their role in connection to a murder and kidnapping Investigation. The murder happened at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018. Tyrique Pearl pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping in December. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and court-ordered […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is hiring

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire additional deputy sheriffs for the county. Lieutenant Jesse Ruble with the department said potential candidates must be able to pass a physical agility test. The test includes push-ups, sit-ups, and a mile and a half run. Applicants must also be 18 to 45 […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Just For Kids Inc. honors Raleigh County Prosecutor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local prosecutor was named the winner of the 2022 Just For Kids Inc. Champion of Children Award. Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield has been awarded the Champion of Children Award for 2022. The award is given to those dedicated to working with the children and families who experience the trauma […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Two new deputies welcomed to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – At the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, two new deputies were welcomed into the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The two new deputies are Devin McDowell and Tyler Gore. Devon McDowell comes from Fayetteville Police Department. He was in the Army National Guard prior to turning to the police […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The history behind South Fayette Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At one point in time, South Fayette Street was more commonly known as Fayette Street, and it was unrecognizable from what you see driving through it today. As far back as the early 1900s, South Fayette Street, stretching from Uptown Beckley past what is now Stratton Elementary School, was filled with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

An overnight shooting in Fayette County leaves one person injured

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — An overnight shooting leaves one person injured. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were called to Plateau Medical Center in the early morning hours on February 14, 2022, to investigate a man who claimed to have been shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. Fridley told 59News, deputies believe the incident […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim identified in fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– One person has died following a two-car crash on Saturday, February 12, 2022. According to Virginia State Police, around 6:30 a.m., a Honda CRV was reported to be driving west in the eastbound lanes of Route 460 when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Honda, Jackson F. Spencer, 19, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Quincy Madison of Beckley receives NAACP award

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County NAACP hosted their annual award ceremony. The recipient of the 2022 Living Legend Award was Beckley’s own Mr. Quincy Madison. Madison is a retired Raleigh County educator. He’s worked with Central Baptist Church as the minister of music and is the founder and president of BEAUTY, a group that […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: I-64 East reopened after more than 72 hours

2/16/22 11 a.m. update: I-64 eastbound has finally reopened after a dangerous chemical spill cleanup caused both lanes to be closed and rerouted for over 72 hours. 2/14/22 10 a.m. update: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, I-64 eastbound remains closed after an accident involving hazardous materials last night. Traffic is still being directed through Rt. […]
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy