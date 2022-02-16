ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf proposes scholarship program for Pa. college students

By James Wesser
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania college students could soon have access to $200 million in new funding for the Nellie Bly Scholarship program.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the proposal on Wednesday. The money is aimed at students who attend a community college or a Pennsylvania state system of higher education schooling.

The Governor hopes the scholarships will provide student debt relief, as well as more opportunities.

“For me, something like that could mean, again, what I could do for my family and not have to go into a savings account,” a paralegal student at HACC Kellen Johnson said.

Pennsylvania budget address: Read Gov. Wolf’s full budget proposal

Governor Wolf was joined by Democratic lawmakers, who say they will do anything they can to keep the proposal in this year’s state budget.

