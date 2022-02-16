ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inslee hosting Al Gore, Biden climate advisor for climate town hall

By Ted O’Neil
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden woos utility CEOs to his climate agenda with a $550 billion plan

President Biden on Wednesday met with leaders of the nation’s largest utility companies in a push to revive his $550 billion plan to tackle climate change. Mr. Biden said his proposals will create good-paying clean energy jobs. “It’s going to make us more economically competitive while reducing pollution and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Al Gore
Person
Gina Mccarthy
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Axios

Biden's climate action window is closing

President Biden isn't just about to lose the window for Democrats to pass legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He could also lose a president's best backup leverage: the ability to cut them through executive and regulatory actions. Why it matters: The Biden administration may soon find itself hamstrung by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy