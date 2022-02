US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 included 13 weeks compared to 14 weeks for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, and the full fiscal year 2021 included 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in the full fiscal year 2020. Certain financial results in this press release have been presented excluding the “extra week” in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in an effort to provide comparable results on a year-over-year basis. Organic financial results exclude contributions from Smart Foodservice through April 23, 2021. Smart Foodservice was acquired on April 24, 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO