ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Chatsworth man accused of luring of a girl and possibly communicating with others for sex

By Jim Walsh, Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYlrC_0eGYBuIk00

MOUNT HOLLY -  A Chatsworth man is accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex, authorities allege.

Hazelton Newman, 30, allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter while communicating with a girl on Snapchat, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

"It is suspected that Newman may have communicated electronically with other underage girls," the prosecutor's office said Wednesday in requesting the public's help with its investigation.

A probe began when a mother contacted Burlington City police about Newman's alleged online communication with her daughter, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It alleged Newman knew the girl was a minor "when he attempted to lure her to a meeting location in his neighborhood so they could engage in sexual activity,"

Newman also allegedly sent the girl "videos and photographs of himself involved in sexual acts with an unknown female," the statement said.

He was arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at his home on the first block of Baptist Road. He was being held in Burlington County Jail.

Newman is charged with attempting to lure or entice a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are only allegations. Newman has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Siobhan McClintock at 609-265-5311.

Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Chatsworth man accused of luring of a girl and possibly communicating with others for sex

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Crime & Safety
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Chatsworth, NJ
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Prosecutor#The Courier Post#The Daily Journal
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Burlington County Times

Burlington County Times

630
Followers
165
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Willingboro, NJ from Burlington County Times.

 http://burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy