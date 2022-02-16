Chatsworth man accused of luring of a girl and possibly communicating with others for sex

MOUNT HOLLY - A Chatsworth man is accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex, authorities allege.

Hazelton Newman, 30, allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter while communicating with a girl on Snapchat, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

"It is suspected that Newman may have communicated electronically with other underage girls," the prosecutor's office said Wednesday in requesting the public's help with its investigation.

A probe began when a mother contacted Burlington City police about Newman's alleged online communication with her daughter, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It alleged Newman knew the girl was a minor "when he attempted to lure her to a meeting location in his neighborhood so they could engage in sexual activity,"

Newman also allegedly sent the girl "videos and photographs of himself involved in sexual acts with an unknown female," the statement said.

He was arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at his home on the first block of Baptist Road. He was being held in Burlington County Jail.

Newman is charged with attempting to lure or entice a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are only allegations. Newman has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Siobhan McClintock at 609-265-5311.

Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

