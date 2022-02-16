WF Fire hopes to restore Company No. 2 truck

Former Fire Chief Frank Keith, left, and Former Fire Chief Ed Alston, right, stand with a 1917 hose reel in this photo from a Feb. 10, 1972 Wake Weekly Article. Bob Allen | The Wake Weekly file photo

The 1949 fire truck was found and returned to its rightful place next to the Wake Forest Fire Department.

WAKE FOREST — The Wake Forest Fire Department hopes to restore an old firetruck and save some of the history of a company of Black firefighters.

The Wake Forest Fire Department began in 1921 as an all-volunteer department. Staff, knowing the anniversary was coming up, began digging into the history, according to Fire Chief Ron Early.

“We went over to Town Hall to dig through the town Board of Commissioner minutes all the way back to 1909 to see everything we could find about the fire department,” Early said. “We found it in 1921 where they formed the fire department. Then, in 1942, Frank Keith, who was the chief at that time, was authorized to form a Wake Forest Colored Volunteer Fire Company No. 2.”

Company No. 2 had its station house on Second Avenue, which is now Taylor Street, near where the Alston-Massenburg Center is today. That station was staffed by members of the Northeast community with Ed Alston serving as its fire chief.

“We have a history room out in the hallway, and we have his picture as a chief of Wake Forest Fire Department,” Early said. “There were two different buildings, two different groups of men, but they were still Wake Forest.”

Company No. 2 was integrated into Company No. 1 in the late 1970s. About a dozen men moved into the downtown fire station while the Northeast station stopped being used. It was destroyed in a fire in 1982, Early said.

A few years ago, a junk dealer called and said he had an old Wake Forest Fire truck. The department paid around $2,500 for the 1949 truck.

It was the same truck from the only picture the department had of Company No. 2 at that time.

“Wake Forest would give Company No. 1 the newer stuff and anything left over was given to Company 2,” Early explained. “In 1952, Company 1 got a new truck and Company 2 got the ‘49 truck. ... Even on the side of the truck, it says ‘Company 2’ on a sticker. They always painted Company 1, but for Company 2, they put it on a sticker.”

Company No. 2 used the truck for around a decade, Early said. The department has a few more photos now, including a 1952 Wake Weekly photo of Company No. 2 riding a 1938 truck in a parade. But the ‘49 is the only artifact the fire department has from the company.

The plan has always been to restore it after the 1942 Wakette Rural Fire truck was finished. Then the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on those plans, Early said. The fire department has only collected around $2,700 for its restoration. They hope to raise at least $80,000.

“When we did our first one, we contacted several different places and nobody wanted to touch it. We were fortunate to find a young man, who is a volunteer firefighter in Samora, North Carolina,” Early said. “Our total cost was around $80,000 for this ‘42. It took him almost three years to restore.

“For this one, we know if we have at least $80 (thousand), we can get it in the door and get it just about done.”

The 1949 truck is in better condition than the 1942 truck was when it began the restoration process. Early also hopes the process will be easier since he has two photos of the 1949 truck, one — the original — shows a side profile of the truck on the right. The other shows the left side.

“The picture we have on the wall is how we’re going to restore it as best we can, so those men, their families and descendants can always come by and remember their families through the truck they were on,” Early said. “That’s a pretty significant truck for us. None of these men were paid. The station was there for 30 something years and then was gone. We want to make sure that piece of our history is captured, so we don’t lose it.”

Unfortunately, that history has been hard to find. Some of that may be due to the station burning down. Any documents in that building were lost when it was. Also, the firefighters from Company No. 2 are aging; a lot of them are gone now.

“We don’t even have a complete name of all the members. We only know around three or four of the founding members,” Early said.

Minutes from town board meetings and clippings from The Wake Weekly have helped, Early said, but he hopes someone in the Northeast community has some artifacts in storage somewhere.

“I’d love to see someone show up with that information,” he said. “With us doing our history book this year, we don’t want to miss out on capturing that history. ... We don’t want to lose something irreplaceable.”

Anyone with information about Company No. 2, Wake Forest Colored Volunteer Fire Department, can contact Early at rearly@wakeforestnc.gov. If you’re interested in donating to the restoration project, contact the Wake Forest Firefighters Foundation at 919-556-1966 or by going to Station No. 1, 420 Elm Ave.