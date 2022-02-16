High Wind Watch, rain and possible thunder for Cape Cod
Hi folks -- the cold spell is over on Cape Cod, with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s on Thursday, but the warmth will arrive with wind, rain and perhaps even a little thunder. In the news: The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Cape Cod, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible on Thursday night into Friday, Cape Cod youth deaths spur suicide prevention forums and Gov. Charlie Baker signs Nero's Law, allowing EMTs to treat injured police dogs. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
