Georgia Southern Extra: Historic run of games for Eagles basketball player Terren Ward

Terren Ward accomplished something that hadn't been done in the Georgia Southern women's basketball program since 1991.

The sophomore guard/forward from Jesup scored 30 or more points in consecutive games. She tallied a career-high 32 in the Eagles' 82-80 overtime victory over Appalachian State on Feb. 10, then put up 30 points — bolstered by a career-high five 3-pointers — in a 90-75 win over Coastal Carolina on Feb. 12.

The last time that happened in back-to-back games was Tracy Wilson's 35-point effort against Florida A&M on Jan. 5, 1991, and her 32 points against VCU on Jan. 8, 1991.

Ward, who made in steal against App State which led to the go-ahead basket with 4.6 seconds remaining in overtime, was honored for her efforts as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced Tuesday.

Ward, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2020-21, is the second Eagles player earning the conference's weekly honor this season, joining Mya Burns from Dec. 14. In her young career, Ward also was the SBC Player of the Week on Feb. 8, 2021.

The Eagles (15-7, 6-4 SBC) visit South Alabama (8-13, 2-6) in Mobile at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to start a four-game road swing completing the regular season. GS is 12-3 at Hanner Fieldhouse and 3-4 away from home.

Georgia Southern has won four straight games as part of a five-game homestand.

South Alabama leads 13-10 in the the overall series which dates back to 1985, including 7-4 in Mobile. The Eagles have won three of the last four meetings, including 77-69 over the Jaguars on Jan. 29 in Statesboro. Ward led the team in that game in points (19), rebounds (17) and steals (two).

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State men's basketball games

It's back to back for the Georgia Southern and Georgia State men's basketball teams, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta (ESPN+ and GS Sports Network).

The in-state rivals then are slated to play in Statesboro at Hanner Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. Saturday in a White Out on Alumni Day.

Georgia Southern (11-12, 4-8 SBC) has followed three straight wins with three losses. Georgia State (11-10, 5-5) has won three in a row. The Panthers are 5-4 at the GSU Sports Arena, including 1-4 in SBC contests.

The Eagles are 4-9 on the road this season, including 2-5 against SBC teams.

Statistical trends show the Eagles have the best chance to win when shooting 50% or better from the floor (24 straight victories). The team ranks fourth in the SBC in field-goal shooting percentage (.457).

Under second-year head coach Brian Burg, the Eagles are 12-1 all-time and 5-1 this season when limiting opponents under 60 points. amd 15-4 all-time and 7-2 this season when holding opponents under 40% shooting.

When games are close — decided by six points or less — Georgia Southern is 5-4 this season. The Eagles have three one-point wins against SBC foes.

If the Eagles are able to use their full 10-man rotation, they're much better off, having gone 6-2 in those games this season.

They have used 10 different starting lineups, which is tied for 10th most in the nation.

A key player for the Eagles is senior guard Elijah McCadden. He scored his 1,000th career point at Coastal Carolina on Feb. 12. McCadden needs 60 rebounds to reach 500 for his career. He has 208 assists and 115 steals in 110 career games.

He has a opportunity to join Mike Hughes (2014-18) as the only Eagles men's players to tally more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals. Hughes totaled 1,375 points, 559 rebounds, 223 assists and 172 steals.

Armstrong Hall of Champions on Georgia Southern's Savannah campus

In regards to all-time greats, Georgia Southern unveiled the Armstrong Athletic Hall of Champions last Friday in ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by many of the Pirates program's former star athletes, coaches, adminstrators and supporters.

The Armstrong State Athletics Hall of Fame basically had been in storage since the university merged with Georgia Southern following the 2016-17 school year — also the 50th-year commemoration of Armstrong athletics.

Pirates athletics, one of the premier NCAA Division II programs in the nation, ceased with the consolidation as Georgia Southern sponsors a Division I program. The name was changed to Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero, who came to Statesboro in April 2019, said Friday that Armstrong athletics has a history that needs to be remembered and creating a permanent place for the Hall of Champions was the right thing to do.

"The distinctiveness of Armstrong State University has not only the legacy but the community's connection," Marrero said Friday. "For us, the distinctiveness of each of our (three) campuses (including Statesboro and Hinesville) is a value-added. We're Georgia Southern, yet all of our family members have different attributes and that makes them distinctitve and we elevate them. That gives students who are looking at Georgia Southern multiple opportunities to engage with us."

The Hall of Champions, off the lobby of the Armstrong Recreation Center (formerly Alumni Arena), houses the hall of fame, trophies, awards, banners and static and interactive displays with a trove of information about the student-athletes, coaches, staff, teams and supporters who are major contributors to the legacy.

For more coverage of Georgia Southern athletics, go to https://www.savannahnow.com/sports/college/georgia-southern/

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz