Northeast hires veteran football coach Claude Townsend to take over Eagles program

Northeast High School has named Claude Townsend as its football coach Wednesday, becoming the third school in Montgomery County to name a new coach since the season ended.

Townsend is a veteran coach who spent the 2019 season as Northwest's running backs coach under former Vikings coach Neil Furnish. Townsend was also coach for the Clarksville Wolfpack, a semi-professional team, and an assistant coach at St. Petersburg High School in Florida.

A Daytona Beach native, Townsend moved to Clarksville in 2008 from St. Petersburg and retired from the Army in 2015 after 20 years of service.

He takes over a program that struggled with a 3-7 record and narrowly missed the Class 5A playoffs after a season-ending loss to Kenwood. He replaces Brandon Clark, who resigned in November after three seasons and a 13-17 record. Clark's Eagles missed the playoffs twice during that time. Northeast advanced to the playoff quarterfinals last year, losing to Henry County.

West Creek hired defensive coordinator Rob Gallowitz in December and Montgomery Central elevated assistant Corey Wright to coach last month. Kenwood's Les Greer resigned Jan. 24 and is the remaining program in Clarksville searching for a coach.

Townsend is a Mainland Senior High graduate in Daytona Beach, where he played baseball and football. He attended Central Texas University while serving in the Army.

Townsend began coaching the St. Petersburg Sharks in Minor League Football. He coached the Tri-City Outlaws and Clarksville Wolfpack — both of the Gridiron Developmental Football League.

Northeast has been looking for a stabilizing force for its football programs since the departure of Isaac Shelby in 2013. Terry Arrington, Chad Watson and Clark have held the position but none coached longer than four years.

