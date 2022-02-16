ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Disney building residential communities, first community to be built in Rancho Mirage

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KNX) – Disney is developing new residential buildings across the nation, with the first community to be built in Rancho Mirage.

The company announced its latest business venture Wednesday.
Named “Storyliving by Disney”, the communities “are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives —all while enjoying the attention to detail and special touches that are Disney hallmarks,” according to a press release .

The first community, named Contino, will be located in the Palm Springs area, which is where Walt Disney and Lillian Disney had a house.

The 24-acres will offer areas for living, including homes and condos, as well as shopping, dining, hotels, and other Disney programs and activities, Deadline reported. It was also reported there will be a neighborhood designated for those 55 years old and older.

