ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Things to do in El Paso: Home and Garden show, Symphony Orchestra and Los Actores

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 7 days ago

Friday

El Paso Symphony Orchestra: Enjoy a program that features two famous fifth symphonies by two brilliant composers, Beethoven and Shostakovich, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets available at epso.org

Home and Garden Show: The 21st Annual El Paso Home & Garden Show is back and free, from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the El Paso Convention Center.

Los Actores: El Paso’s Spanish language and bilingual theater company, directed by Hector Serrano, will kick off its 2022 season with Federico Garcia Lorca’s masterpiece Bodas de Sangre. Performances, in Spanish, will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 27 at Cathedral High School's auditorium, 1309 N. Stanton. $10 general admission; $8 for students (full time), seniors (65 and older), children (12 and younger), active-duty military, and first responders. For groups of 10 or more, $6 tickets are available when reserved in advance. 915-474-4275.

The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe: A play demonstrating elaborate satire of themes and identities of Black culture. The play is set in a fictional museum with an all-Black cast. Showcasing 11 exhibits where iconic African American figures are kept for public consumption. The play has adult themes and language. It will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Feb. 25 at the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, 500 W. University Ave. Free. Tiffany and Chris Brooks, 915-549-4470.

Saturday

Sunset Heights Family Day: Enjoy family events from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe St. Free.

EPCC Black History Month events: A Black History Month Virtual Art Exhibit is planned by El Paso Community College, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Free. Check here for pending link: https://www.epcc.edu/Services/Diversity

A nutrition and wellness discussion panel is planned from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. Check here for pending link and more information and events: https://www.epcc.edu/Services/Diversity

Downtown Farmers Market: The El Paso Downtown Artist and Farmers Market, featuring handmade arts and crafts and regional agricultural products, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 117 Anthony St.

More: Farmers Markets in El Paso and Las Cruces: The ultimate guide to where to go

El Paso Symphony Orchestra: See Friday.

Home and Garden Show: See Friday.

Los Actores: See Friday.

Sunday

Scenic Sunday: Scenic Drive shuts down to traffic from 6 to 11 a.m. every Sunday so walkers, runners, cyclists and skaters can enjoy a traffic-free adventure. Free. More information: elpasotexas.gov .

Home and Garden Show: See Friday.

Los Actores: See Friday.

Monday

Karaoke Night: Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Old Pueblo Road, is hosting karaoke nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays with a chance to win prizes. For people ages 21 and older.

Tuesday

Karaoke Night: See Monday.

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday: The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will have Wine Down Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at the El Paso Food Court in February. Shoppers also can register for a chance to win prizes.

Thursday

“Bach’s Lunch”: The free concerts courtesy of El Paso Pro-Musica are from noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the El Paso Museum of Art.

More: Celebrate Black History Month with these events in the El Paso area

More: Tiff's Treats to open its first store in El Paso at Fountains at Farah

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Things to do in El Paso: Home and Garden show, Symphony Orchestra and Los Actores

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
Person
Bach
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

1K+
Followers
873
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy