OPD: Omaha Police Officer arrested, accused of transporting child porn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime...
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a lengthy written ruling, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said...
Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered. The Archives said it had...
President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade. The announcements came ahead of planned large-scale drills involving Russian nuclear forces, overseen...
American Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won her fifth Olympic medal Saturday, making her not only the most decorated woman to ever compete in the Olympic bobsled but also the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Games. After earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled event...
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nine American figure skaters lost their appeal on Saturday for a ceremony at the Beijing Olympics to receive their silver medals in the team event after Russian teen Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement. Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue,...
Former school teacher Diana Toebbe pleaded guilty Friday to helping her Navy engineer husband sell government secrets to someone they thought was a foreign government representative. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to nuclear designs, NBC News reported, under a plea deal that...
