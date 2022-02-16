Home Instead to host hiring event for caregivers in Wampum

WAMPUM — Home Instead will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 412 Beaver St. in an effort to find 20 permanent and part-time caregivers.

As the global population of people age 65 years or older continues to increase, caregivers are needed for services such as assisting with bathing and hygiene, helping with activities of daily living, preparing meals and snacks, performing light household tasks, listening and chatting, assisting with transportation needs, and more, according to homeinstead.com.