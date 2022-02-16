ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;39;55;45;Breezy, p.m. showers;S;15;67%;98%;1. Albuquerque, NM;59;33;41;24;A little a.m. snow;ESE;7;51%;70%;1. Anchorage, AK;36;33;36;34;A little p.m. snow;SE;2;86%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;54;49;60;42;A shower and t-storm;S;15;74%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;67;57;72;45;A shower...

Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment

