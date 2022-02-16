US Forecast

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO