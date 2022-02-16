Game Day Live Blog: Miami at Louisville | Game 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following some extra time off from their last game at Notre Dame, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to the KFC Yum! Center to host Miami for their first home game in 15 days.

The Cardinals will have had a week off when they make their return to the court, and that time away couldn't have come at a better point of the year. Louisville is currently on a six-game losing streak for the first time since 1991, and has lost nine of their last ten games to fall two games under .500.

As for the Hurricanes, they have had the complete opposite season. After being picked to finish 12th in the ACC during the preseason, Miami has won 14 of their last 18 games, climbing all the way up to third in the league standings.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) Game Day Feed:

