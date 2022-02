The three shows of One Chicago have been hugely successful for NBC, especially since the network started airing all three of them on the same night. Unfortunately for fans, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are all on breaks in the 2021-2022 TV season until late February due to the Winter Olympics, with the latest episodes airing back in mid-January. There is good news for viewers despite the fact that the shows still won’t be back for weeks, however, and all thanks to some comments from the head of scheduling at NBC.

