The Vancouver Canucks made an investment in the future of their goaltending late last season, locking up Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million. Often times it can be a risk giving a player a significant contract before fully establishing themselves at the NHL level, but so far it has worked out well for Vancouver. As the Canucks look ahead to the trade deadline on what moves they will or won’t make, their future success starts in goal with Demko.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO