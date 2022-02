Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event was for the TNT Championship, featuring Champion Sammy Guevara taking on Darby Allin. Allin is a former TNT Champion himself, and he has been very clear that he wants another title reign with the Championship. Perhaps this is why the Champion came out with purpose, hitting Allin hard and fast and not letting him get a lot of momentum. Guevara kept the pace up and kept Allin grounded early, but Allin came roaring back, locking in on Guevara's knee and legs, and it was working. Allin was putting severe pressure on his knee and leg, and while Guevara landed a huge Spanish Fly to buy him some time, it took him too long to capitalize on the pin, giving Allin time to kick out.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO