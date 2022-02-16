Johnston man charged with leaving guns unsecured in house where teen accidentally killed

JOHNSTON — The death of a teen on Saturday has led to the arrest of a Johnston man on four counts of violating state law on the safe storage of firearms.

Marios M. Kirios, 29, of 78 Cedar St., where 16-year-old Dillon Viens was fatally shot on Saturday night in what police were investigating as an accidental death, was charged Wednesday with four misdemeanors, Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza said Wednesday in a news release. At his arraignment, Kirios was ordered held without bail as a violator of his probation on a fraudulent checks case for which he was making monthly payments on $32,000 restitution.

Kirios owned the guns legally and was not home when the accident occurred, Razza's news release said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Razza said Viens was a student at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School. In two days, a GoFundMe page created Monday by a friend of Viens's mother was nearly halfway to its goal of $30,000 to help the family pay for a funeral.

Razza expressed the department's deepest sympathies to Dillon's family and friends.

Kirios has business in several courts on March 14, including a hearing on whether he violated his five years of probation in the fraudulent checks case and a restitution review for the $29,873 he still owes. That sentence began April 24, 2019, the result of offenses that came to light Feb. 28, 2017.

