ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Johnston man charged with leaving guns unsecured in house where teen accidentally killed

By Donita Naylor, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOzpT_0eGY7zFO00

JOHNSTON — The death of a teen on Saturday has led to the arrest of a Johnston man on four counts of violating state law on the safe storage of firearms.

Marios M. Kirios, 29, of 78 Cedar St., where 16-year-old Dillon Viens was fatally shot on Saturday night in what police were investigating as an accidental death, was charged Wednesday with four misdemeanors, Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza said Wednesday in a news release.  At his arraignment, Kirios was ordered held without bail as a violator of his probation on a fraudulent checks case for which he was making monthly payments on $32,000 restitution.

Kirios owned the guns legally and was not home when the accident occurred, Razza's news release said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Johnston, RI: Boy, 16, dead after apparently accidental shooting

Razza  said Viens was a student at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School.  In two days, a GoFundMe page created Monday by a friend of  Viens's mother was nearly halfway to its goal of $30,000 to help the family pay for a funeral.

Razza expressed the department's deepest sympathies to Dillon's family and friends.

Kirios has business in several courts on March 14, including a hearing on whether he violated his five years of probation in the fraudulent checks case and a restitution review for the $29,873 he still owes. That sentence began April 24, 2019, the result of offenses that came to light Feb. 28, 2017.

A Rhode Island fugitive: We flew to Scotland to find the American who faked his own death. What we found

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Johnston man charged with leaving guns unsecured in house where teen accidentally killed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Johnston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Guns#Shooting#Fugitive#Technical High School#American
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy